Members Of GWAR, MEGADETH, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER And SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Cover CANNIBAL CORPSE's "The Pick Axe Murders" (Video)

Frank Godla of Metal Injection presents excerpts from the Slay At Home festival. Check out the cover collaboration for Cannibal Corpse's "The Pick Axe Murders" featuring Pustulus Maximus (GWAR), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth / Cadaver), Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies) and Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder).

Slay At Home, a first of its kind virtual metal music and art festival organized by Frank Godla of Metal Injection, aired this past weekend (May 29 & 30). The event raised funds in support of two great charity organizations; Musicares and Global Giving. Watch for more clips in the coming days.