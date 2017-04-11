Members Of NIGHTWISH, STRATOVARIUS, CHILDREN OF BODOM, AMORPHIS, LOUDNESS And More Featured On “Tuska20 - The Anniversary Song”; Audio

Members of Nightwish, Stratovarius, Children Of Bodom, Amorphis, Loudness and more are featured on ”Tuska20 - The Anniversary Song”, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tuska Open Air metal festival.

The song is available for streaming below, and for download as mp3 or wav file via fundyou.io. Each download costs 5 euros.

All proceeds from the song are being collected for the Tuska 20 Years charity fund. The object of charity will be determined by an advisory board, which consists of musicians, industry notables and Tuska-related persons throughout the history of the festival.

Artists contributing to the track include:

Marco Hietala (Nightwish)

Lauri Porra, Jens Johansson and Timo Kotipelto (Stratovarius)

Roope Latvala and Janne Joutsenniemi (Stone)

Jari Mäenpää and Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun)

Jaska Raatikainen, Alexi Laiho, Daniel Freyberg and Janne Wirman (Children Of Bodom)

Janne Johannes Puurtinen (aka Burton) (H.I.M)

Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast)

Archie Cruz (Santa Cruz)

Akira Takasaki (Loudness)

Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne, Firewind)

Jouni Markkanen (Sub-Urban Tribe, Tuska Promoter)

Esa Holopainen (Amorphis, the writer of the song)

Santeri Kallio and Tomi Joutsen (Amorphis)

Nino Laurenne (Thunderstone, Sonic Pump Studio)

Gas Lipstick (ex-H.I.M./Hallatar)

Kai Hahto (Wintersun, Nightwish)

Marko Annala & Tuomo Saikkonen (Mokoma)

Pasi Rantanen (Thunderstone)

Antti Hyyrynen (Stam1na)

Samy Elbanna (Lost Society)

Ville Sorvali (Moonsorrow)

Netta Skog (Ensiferum)