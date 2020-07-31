Members Of REDEMPTION, HAKEN And NEXT TO NONE Cover JOURNEY Classic "Faithfully" (Video)

The lockdown performance below features Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus), Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) and Derrick Schneider (Next To None, Tallah) covering the Journey classic "Faithfully".

Jennings: "I made a promise to Derrick Schneider over 3 years ago (probably around the time we toured together with Shattered Fortress and Next To None) that I would jump on his YouTube channel and do a Journey cover. I subsequently became rather busy and the promise never materialised... until today! I was thrilled to learn that Vikram Shankar was to perform the piano parts for this track. Vikram and I have recently become acquainted and I would be remiss if I didn't mention that a future collaboration is on the cards somewhere down the road...watch this space."

Progressive metal act, Redemption, led by guitarist Nick van Dyk and fronted by legendary Tom S. Englund (the charismatic frontman of Swedish dark melodic metal band Evergrey), will release Alive In Color on BluRay/2CD and DVD/2CD sets on August 28 via AFM Records. An official live video for the song "Walls" can be seen below.

From AFM Records: "'Walls' is definitely a favorite song for many Redemption fans and should not be missing in their live sets – so here it is… powerful, heavy, intelligent and deeply emotional!"

Co-headlining the ProgPower USA festival, Redemption's Alive In Color captures the perfect musicianship of all members in the band, making this concert a real treat for fans of progressive metal.

Alive In Color is available for pre-order here.

BluRay/DVD tracklisting:

Intro / "Noonday Devil"

"The Suffocating Silence"

"The Echo Chamber"

"Damaged"

"Someone Else’s Problem"

"Little Men"

"Long Night’s Journey Into Day"

"Threads" (feat. Ray Alder)

"Black & White World"

"Indulge In Color" (feat. Chris Poland)

"Walls"

+ Extras

2CD tracklisting:

CD1:

Intro / "Noonday Devil"

"The Suffocating Silence"

"The Echo Chamber"

"Damaged"

"Someone Else’s Problem"

"Little Men"

"Long Night’s Journey Into Day"

CD2:

"Threads" (feat. Ray Alder)

"Black & White World"

"Indulge In Color" (feat. Chris Poland)

"Peace Sells (But Who’s Buying)" (feat. Chris Poland)

"Walls"

"Threads" (feat. Tom Englund)

"Indulge In Color" (Simone Mularoni Solo)

"Indulge In Color" video: