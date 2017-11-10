Members Of SAGA, URIAH HEEP, JETHRO TULL And More Featured On Rock Opera Album Excalibur IV - The Dark Age Of The Dragon; Video Trailer

Excalibur IV is the fourth studio in the Celtic Rock Opera series, following on from the gold and platinum selling original trilogy. Excalibur IV was played live in its entirety to 12 arenas in Germany in December 2016 and will be touring again in 2018.

Released on Babaika Productions, via Cherry Red Records, the album features appearances by:

Alan Stivell

Michael Sadler (Saga)

Jesse Sibenberg & John Helliwell (Supertramp)

Martin Barre (Jethro Tull)

Moya Brennan (Clannad)

Roberto Tiranti (Labyrinth)

Bernie Shaw (Uriah Heep)

Siobham Owen

Sonja Kristina (Curved Air)

John Kelly (The Kelly Family)

Maite Itoiz (Elfhental)

After a thousand years of imprisonment, Merlin - the wizard - finally escapes from Morgana’s spell. Initially intrigued by the beauty of the new world that he returned to, he soon discovers the decay of knightly and sublime virtues, which once had been so bravely defended by King Arthur’s roundtable. An enraged Merlin casts his biggest spell over this world and brings the mighty dragon to life. A epic return of the legendary Celtic rock opera on to German stages, a new chapter in the saga around the sword Excalibur – this is Excalibur - The Dark Age Of The Dragon.

A trailer for the album can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“The Wings Of The Dragon”

“Alone”

“Stonehenge”

“I’m Not The Only One”

“Calling For You”

“Don’t Be Afraid”

“Silver Moon”

“Dreamers”

“The Last Lament Of A Fairy”

“The New Times”

“Forget Your Sorrow”

“The Fifth Season”

“The Passion”

“I Will Be For Ever”

“Behind The Mist”

“You Don’t Know”

“You Are The Sunshine”

“There Is Someone”

“Dun Aengus II”

Trailer:

Purchase via the following links:

- Physical

- Digital

(Photo - Christian Roch)