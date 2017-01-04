Members Of SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, NIGHT RANGER, HEART, GUNS N’ ROSES, L.A. GUNS, QUIET RIOT And More Scheduled For RONNIE MONTROSE Remembered: A NAMM 2017 All-Star Memorial Concert

Iconic American rock guitarist, Ronnie Montrose, will be saluted by a stellar rock star lineup whose own careers were influenced by the legendary and powerful Montrose sound at Ronnie Montrose Remembered - one of the most talked about shows of NAMM 2017.

This celebratory concert highlighting Montrose’s career will feature his greatest hits from early Montrose, Edgar Winter, Van Morrison, Gamma and more. The event is set for 7 PM, Saturday, January 21st at The Yost theater in Santa Ana, CA.

The incredible all-star featured performers include: Brad Gillis (Night Ranger), Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Howard Leese (Heart, Bad Company), Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), Keith St. John (Montrose), Rudy Sarzo (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne), Roger Earl (Foghat), Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), James Kottak (Scorpions), Robin Mcauley (Survivor, MSG), Hall Of Famer Danny Seraphine (Chicago), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, Raiding The Rock Vault), Troy Luccketta (Tesla), Brad Lang (Y&T), Scotti Hill (Skid Row), Mitch Perry (Edgar Winter Band), Marq Torien (BulletBoys), Mona Gnader (Sammy Hagars Wabos), Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot), Robert Mason (Warrant), Sean Mcnabb (Dokken), Jimmy Degrasso (Black Star Riders, Alice Cooper), Mark Bonilla (Keith Emerson Band), Tommy Tutone (Tommy Tutone), and very special guest Bob James (Montrose singer 1975-1977).

Additionally, the show will feature surprise cameos, speakers, never-before-seen video clips and other raw footage, showcasing Montrose’s career. Tickets are $25 at this location.

Former Montrose lead singer and event producer, Keith St John says new names are being added to the lineup literally every day. St John was with Montrose for the last 13 years of Ronnie’s life. The band was on top of the charts in the 1970s when Sammy Hagar was vocalist, with tunes like Rock Candy, Bad Motor Scooter and Rock the Nation. When St John teamed up with Montrose they continued to entertain until right before his death, filling clubs and festivals around the world. St John wrote many unreleased tunes with Ronnie Montrose, some performed at concerts throughout the years.

After a long battle with cancer, it has been almost five years since Montrose ended his life and St John wants the guitar greats’ legend to continue. “Ronnie’s contribution to rock music in the early 70’s heavily influenced the up and coming American rock guitarists for next two decades more than he probably ever realized or gave himself credit for. I just want to give those who really appreciate Ronnie the chance to get together in a loving concert setting where we can really dig in and enjoy each other through the commonality of his music,” St John remarks.

One of the event’s featured guitar players, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Howard Leese of Heart, says this about Montrose: “I played with Denny Carmassi for 10 years in Heart after he was the drummer for Montrose for 4 years and Ronnie’s band Gamma for 3 years, so I felt I knew Ronnie in a big way by our one degree of separation in the industry, and of course, all Denny’s stories. The very first time I saw him play was on the Midnight Special TV show back in the early 70’s. Ronnie was dripping with sweat and passion and I was totally blown away! Ronnie helped light a fire in me and made me want to approach guitar playing with that kind of zeal and expression and I’ve never forgotten that. I would like to play that same song on January 21st and bring as much thrill and passion to it as he did when I first saw him that night!”

Updates to the performer list are being made daily at the event’s website and on the event’s Facebook page. A donation from concert proceeds will be made to the charity Sweet Relief, which aids musicians worldwide with special attention to medical needs. Montrose was an advocate and donor to the organization that has helped many with their needs such as housing.

Also a special recognition to a gifted young guitar player, will be presented the Rock The Nation award by Guitar Player magazine. The award was created for the young guitarists who exude “a star quality through his or her expression on the instrument.” This young prodigy will also perform a song in the show alongside these rock legends honoring Montrose.

For more information, please contact the venue at (888) 862-9573.

The Yost theater, 307 North Spurgeon Street - Santa Ana, California 92701