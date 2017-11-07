Members Of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, EXODUS And More To Perform At Benefit For VIO-LENCE Vocalist SEAN KILLIAN

A benefit concert for Vio-Lence singer Sean Killian has been scheduled for Saturday, January 20th at the Oakland Metro Opera House in Oakland, California.

Sean Killian has been diagnosed with stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver. He has been placed on a liver donor transplant list and is currently taking applications for a live liver donor. At this time the Bay Area metal community has come together to help one of their own. Fundraising has begun for Sean and his family.

The Sean Killian Charity Fund proudly presents Killian On Command: An Evening Of Vio-Lence, featuring an all-star lineup of musicians performing the best of Vio-Lence. Scheduled to perform are members of Vio-Lence, Testament, Forbidden, Mordred, Death Angel, Exodus, Attitude Adjustment, and Fang, with more to be announced.

More details here. Tickets for the event are available from Eventbrite.