Members Of TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT Join Forces In SILVERTOMB, Announce First-Ever Show

Type O Negative, Danzig, and Seventh Void alumni Kenny Hickey (guitars, vocals) and Johnny Kelly (drums), have teamed up with former Agnostic Front guitarist Joseph James, as well as Hank Hell and Aaron Joos to form a new band named Silvertomb.

Here's a little teaser of what Silvertomb sound like:

For the first time ever, see Silvertomb perform live on August 26th at the Ride For Dime at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. Ride For Dime is the world renowned charity event series created by the legendary guitarist's closest family and friends to keep the legacy alive of the one and only Dimebag Darrell. Money raised will benefit Musicares and Marines Care.

For further details, visit the official Silvertomb Facebook page.

(Band photo by Isabel Belfor)