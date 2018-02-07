MEMORAIN Reveal Nous Of Time Album Artwork, Tracklisting
February 7, 2018, 4 hours ago
Greek thrashers, Memorain, have unveiled the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming new album, Nous Of Time, due for release later this month via EMP Label Group/Ellefson Music Productions/SPV.
Tracklisting:
"Vultures"
"Ashes Of Faith"
"Nous Of Time"
"Prisoner Of Fate"
"Last Hope"
"Veil Of Lies"
"Feeding Your Fears"
"Human"
"Foundation Of Discord"
"This Means War"
"Taking Control"
"Last Hope":
"Ashes Of Faith":