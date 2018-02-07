MEMORAIN Reveal Nous Of Time Album Artwork, Tracklisting

Greek thrashers, Memorain, have unveiled the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming new album, Nous Of Time, due for release later this month via EMP Label Group/Ellefson Music Productions/SPV.

Tracklisting:

"Vultures"
"Ashes Of Faith"
"Nous Of Time"
"Prisoner Of Fate"
"Last Hope"
"Veil Of Lies"
"Feeding Your Fears"
"Human"
"Foundation Of Discord"  
"This Means War"
"Taking Control"

"Last Hope":

"Ashes Of Faith":

