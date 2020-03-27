MEMORIAM Feat. Former BOLT THROWER, BENEDICTION Members Sign With Reaper Entertainment

Reaper Entertainment announces the signing of the legendary death metal tank, Memoriam.

With three brutal death metal albums in the last three years, the band, consisting of Karl Willetts (ex-Bolt Thrower), Frank Healy (ex-Benediction), Scott Fairfax (ex-Life Denied) and Andy Whale (ex-Bolt Thrower), catapulted themselves to the spearhead of the death metal scene. Now, the band signed a world wide record deal with the up-and-coming label Reaper Entertainment Europe.

The band states: "We are very happy that we have now signed with Reaper Entertainment. We are convinced that we can take another step forward with these guys. Flori has already worked with us during Nuclear Blast times and we know each other very well. We are looking forward to the cooperation. Look forward to a great new album!"

Flori Milz (Managing Director of Reaper Entertainment) states: "I got to know the band in 2017 at the listening session of the debut album For The Fallen. I will never forget this event. Not only because I met my wife there, but also because I never saw a party escalate that fast. Lots of alcohol flowed and the whole house looked like a battlefield. Since this evening I have a great friendship with Memoriam. So I am even happier that we could win the band for Reaper Entertainment."

Memoriam are going to enter the studio later this year to record the fourth album. More Info about the new album soon.