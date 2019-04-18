MEMORIAM Featuring BOLT THROWER, BENEDICTION Members Debut Official Lyric Video For New Song "Shell Shock"

The war rages on! Old school metal veterans Memoriam are set to unleash their third album, Requiem For Mankind, on June 21 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band have revealed the lyric video for new track and album opener, "Shell Shock". Pre-order the album here, and find the clip below.

The band states: "A new Memoriam song, a new approach, and as with all our albums a new sound for us to use. 'Shell Shock' is the first track we recorded for the Requiem For Mankind album. It is a bit of a death metal headbanger of a track! Subject wise it deals with the effects of being on the frontline amongst all the noise and chaos of a horrific war situation from an individual standpoint, and also that the soldier does not die from an enemy bullet! Sound wise it needed to sound a bit epic, we think we have achieved this on 'Shell Shock' and have used this as the blueprint sound throughout the album."

The digital single "Shell Shock" will be available tomorrow, April 19th, on all streaming platforms.

The songwriting and recordings have been immortalized through the awesome production work of Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Amorphis, etc.) at Parlour Studios, giving the record raw production values, whilst providing the perfect scenario to showcase the musicianship so beautifully displayed on the album.

The album's impressive artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Suffocation, etc.).

Requiem For Mankind tracklisting:

"Shell Shock"

"Undefeated"

"Never The Victim"

"Austerity Kills"

"In The Midst Of Desolation"

"Refuse To Be Led"

"The Veteran"

"Requiem For Mankind"

"Fixed Bayonets"

"Interment"

"Shell Shock" lyric video:

Memoriam were also pleased to announce their debut London show last week - which will also be the release show for their upcoming studio album. The gig will be taking place at The Underworld, Camden on June 22 this summer. Supports to be announced in due course.