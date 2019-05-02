MEMORIAM Featuring BOLT THROWER, BENEDICTION Members Launch First Video Trailer For Upcoming Requiem For Mankind Album

The war rages on! Old school metal veterans Memoriam are set to unleash their third album, Requiem For Mankind, on June 21 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a first trailer below:

The songwriting and recordings have been immortalized through the awesome production work of Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Amorphis, etc.) at Parlour Studios, giving the record raw production values, whilst providing the perfect scenario to showcase the musicianship so beautifully displayed on the album.

The album's impressive artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Suffocation, etc.).

Requiem For Mankind tracklisting:

"Shell Shock"

"Undefeated"

"Never The Victim"

"Austerity Kills"

"In The Midst Of Desolation"

"Refuse To Be Led"

"The Veteran"

"Requiem For Mankind"

"Fixed Bayonets"

"Interment"

"Shell Shock" lyric video:

Memoriam recently announce their debut London show - which will also be the release show for their upcoming studio album. The gig will be taking place at The Underworld, Camden on June 22. Supports to be announced in due course.