MEMORIAM Featuring BOLT THROWER, BENEDICTION Members Launch Official Lyric Video For "Requiem For Mankind"

Old school death metal veterans, Memoriam, have released a lyric video for "Requiem For Mankind", the title track of their third album, out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

The songwriting and recordings for the new album were immortalized through the awesome production work of Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Amorphis, etc.) at Parlour Studios, giving the record raw production values, whilst providing the perfect scenario to showcase the musicianship so beautifully displayed on the album.

The album's impressive artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Suffocation, etc.).

Requiem For Mankind tracklisting:

"Shell Shock"

"Undefeated"

"Never The Victim"

"Austerity Kills"

"In The Midst Of Desolation"

"Refuse To Be Led"

"The Veteran"

"Requiem For Mankind"

"Fixed Bayonets"

"Interment"

"Requiem For Mankind" lyric video:

"The Veteran" video:

"Undefeated" lyric video:

"Shell Shock" lyric video:

Find the band's tour schedule here.