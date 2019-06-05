MEMORIAM Featuring BOLT THROWER, BENEDICTION Members Release "Undefeated" Lyric Video; New Album Trailer Streaming

Old school death metal veterans, Memoriam, are set to unleash their third album, Requiem For Mankind, on June 21 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the new single, "Undefeated", below.

"'Undefeated' - this track is a fist pumping anthem. It is a statement of strength and empowerment. We all go through life and experience hardship and pain, but it is how you come through it that counts. It's a song that reflects how we feel about what we have achieved in our lives...I think that is something that everyone can relate to. The lyrics are about being true to yourself and through adversity retaining integrity and staying strong. Remaining undefeated." - Karl Willetts

Watch Karl discuss the track in a new album trailer:

The songwriting and recordings for the new album were immortalized through the awesome production work of Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Amorphis, etc.) at Parlour Studios, giving the record raw production values, whilst providing the perfect scenario to showcase the musicianship so beautifully displayed on the album.

The album's impressive artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Suffocation, etc.).

Requiem For Mankind tracklisting:

"Shell Shock"

"Undefeated"

"Never The Victim"

"Austerity Kills"

"In The Midst Of Desolation"

"Refuse To Be Led"

"The Veteran"

"Requiem For Mankind"

"Fixed Bayonets"

"Interment"

"Shell Shock" lyric video:

Trailers:

Memoriam recently announce their debut London show - which will also be the release show for their upcoming studio album. The gig will be taking place at The Underworld, Camden on June 22. Supports to be announced in due course.