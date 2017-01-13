MEMORIAM Featuring BOLT THROWER, BENEDICTION Members Reveal For The Fallen Album Details; “Reduced To Zero” Track Streaming

Old school death metallers Memorian, founded in January 2016 by Karl Willetts (Bolt Thrower) and Frank Healy (Benediction), are set to unleash their debut album, For The Fallen, on March 24th. It will contain eight tracks, including “War Rages On”, “Resistance” (both featured on The Hellfire Demos I) and “Surrounded (By Death)” (featured on The Hellfire Demos II). The new song “Reduced To Zeror” is available for streaming below.

For The Fallen is available for pre-order in various formats at this location. Pre-order the album digitally and receive “Reduced To Zero” instantly.

The album's artwork was created by Dan Seagrave.

For The Fallen tracklisting:

“Memoriam”

“War Rages On”

“Reduced To Zero”

“Corrupted System”

“Flatline”

“Surrounded (By Death)”

“Resistance”

“Last Words”

“Reduced To Zero”:

Memoriam was primarily developed to fill the void that was left following the tragic death of Martin ‘Kiddie’ Kearns, the drummer from Bolt Thrower, back in September 2015. Bolt Thrower subsequently placed all activity on hold for the foreseeable future which gave Karl Willetts an opportunity to develop a new project with friends that had expressed interest in forming a band for some time. Memoriam are an old school death metal band, maintaining the standards set by their previous bands, focusing on the themes of death, loss and war. Initially the band members got together to play covers of songs that had influenced them throughout their careers within the Death Metal scene, however it soon became apparent that the new songs that they created were of a superior standard.

Memoriam lineup:

Karl Willetts - Bolt Thrower (vocals)

Frank Healy - Benediction, Sacrilege (bass)

Andy Whale - ex-Bolt Thrower (drums)

Scott Fairfax - ex-Life Denied, Benediction (live) (guitars)

(Photos - Timm Sonnenschein / timmsonnenschein.com)