MEMORIAM Frontman KARL WILLETTS Discusses "The Veteran" Song And Video - "It's A Slightly Off The Wall Perspective..."

Old school death metal veterans, Memoriam, recently released a video for "The Veteran", a track from their third album, Requiem For Mankind, out now via Nuclear Blast Records. In this new video, frontman Karl Willetts discusses the song and video:

Order the album here, and watch the full video for "The Veteran" below.

The songwriting and recordings for the new album were immortalized through the awesome production work of Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates, Amorphis, etc.) at Parlour Studios, giving the record raw production values, whilst providing the perfect scenario to showcase the musicianship so beautifully displayed on the album.

The album's impressive artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Suffocation, etc.).

Requiem For Mankind tracklisting:

"Shell Shock"

"Undefeated"

"Never The Victim"

"Austerity Kills"

"In The Midst Of Desolation"

"Refuse To Be Led"

"The Veteran"

"Requiem For Mankind"

"Fixed Bayonets"

"Interment"

"The Veteran" video:

"Undefeated" lyric video:

"Shell Shock" lyric video:

Find the band's tour schedule here.