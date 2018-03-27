MEMORIAM Members Reflect On Birmingham Music Scene - "Friendships Were Forged That Have Never, Ever Really Gone Away", Says BENEDICTION's FRANK HEALY

Old school death metallers Memoriam unleashed their second album, The Silent Vigil, on March 23rd via Nuclear Blast Records. In the video below, Karl Willetts (Bolt Thrower) and Frank Healy (Benediction) muse on what the music scene was like in Birmingham when they were growing up.

Just one year after the release of debut album For The Fallen, the band returns with an authentic, raw flood of old school death metal destruction. The album's artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Suffocation).

The Silent Vigil tracklisting:

"Soulless Parasite"

"Nothing Remains"

"From the Flames"

"The Silent Vigil"

"Bleed The Same"

"As Bridges Burn"

"The New Dark Ages"

"No Known Grave"

"Weaponised Fear"

"As Bridges Burn" lyric video:

"Nothing Remains" video:

"Bleed The Same" lyric video:

Memoriam was primarily developed to fill the void that was left following the tragic death of Martin "Kiddie" Kearns, the drummer from Bolt Thrower, back in September 2015. Bolt Thrower subsequently placed all activity on hold for the foreseeable future which gave Karl Willetts an opportunity to develop a new project with friends that had expressed interest in forming a band for some time. Memoriam are an old school death metal band, maintaining the high standards set by their previous bands, focusing on the themes of death, loss and war. Initially the band members got together to play covers of songs that had influenced them throughout their careers within the death metal scene, however it soon became apparent that the new songs that they created were of a superior standard.

Memoriam lineup:

Karl Willetts - Bolt Thrower (vocals)

Frank Healy - Benediction, Cerebral Fix (bass)

Andy Whale - Bolt Thrower (drums)

Scott Fairfax - Cerebral Fix (guitars)

(Photo - Anne Swallow)