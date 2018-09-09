MEMORIAM Part Ways With Drummer ANDY WHALE - "Our Love And Respect, Always"

Old school death metallers Memoriam, featuring members of Bolt Thrower, Benediction, and Cerebral Fix have parted ways with drummer Andy Whale (Bolt Thrower). They have issued the following statement:

"Those who know Andy will know he is a fiercely proud family man and father. He wants to be with the first love of his life, which is his partner and children, more and we cannot see a better and more admirable reason for a band departure. We are sure that Andy will continue playing in the future but we think he may well follow his more punk routes than death metal. This is not an acrimonious departure and we are sure that in the future he will jump behind the kit again with Memoriam on stage for a bit of a bash!

So, on the 28th and 29th of September in Germany (Erfurt and Oberhausen), Andy will be doing his last live shows with Memoriam. So those that can, please come along and enjoy the events, join our party, have fun and give Andy a right good send-off. All other shows will still go ahead, but for now, let's all wish Andy well in whatever endeavour he chooses to move on with.

We have achieved so much in such a short time together as a band and our love for you will never diminish. Our love and respect, always."

Memoriam performed at this year's Rock Hard Festival, held back in May in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Professionally filmed footage of the band performing "Bleed The Same", from their second album The Silent Vigil, can be seen below:

Memoriam's The Silent Vigil is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. The album's artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Suffocation).

The Silent Vigil tracklisting:

"Soulless Parasite"

"Nothing Remains"

"From the Flames"

"The Silent Vigil"

"Bleed The Same"

"As Bridges Burn"

"The New Dark Ages"

"No Known Grave"

"Weaponised Fear"

"As Bridges Burn" lyric video:

"Nothing Remains" video:

"Bleed The Same" lyric video:

Memoriam was primarily developed to fill the void that was left following the tragic death of Martin "Kiddie" Kearns, the drummer from Bolt Thrower, back in September 2015. Bolt Thrower subsequently placed all activity on hold for the foreseeable future which gave Karl Willetts an opportunity to develop a new project with friends that had expressed interest in forming a band for some time. Memoriam are an old school death metal band, maintaining the high standards set by their previous bands, focusing on the themes of death, loss and war. Initially the band members got together to play covers of songs that had influenced them throughout their careers within the death metal scene, however it soon became apparent that the new songs that they created were of a superior standard.

Memoriam lineup:

Karl Willetts - Bolt Thrower (vocals)

Frank Healy - Benediction, Cerebral Fix (bass)

Scott Fairfax - Cerebral Fix (guitars)