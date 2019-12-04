MENTAL CAVITY Unleash “Infiltrators” Video

Australian noise makers Mental Cavity have just released a music video for “Infiltrators”, a brand new track off their imminent second album Neuro Siege, due out this Friday, December 6th via Brilliant Emperor (LP), Oblivious Maximus Records (CD) and Medusa Crush Records (Tape).

If you missed, previous single “Artificial Integration” featuring Taylor Young from Nails and Twitching Tongues,it can be heard below.

And don't forget about the title track “Neuro Siege”:

Two years following the release of their debut album Aneurysm, the four-piece group continue to grow and push further out of the shadow of their slumbering musical-brethren I Exist. Recorded in country New South Wales with renowned producer Mike Deslandes (YLVA, Pagan, Tropical Fuck Storm), Neuro Siege sees Mental Cavity continue to explore the possibilities of smashing abrasive speed-driven death metal riffing, together with tar-laden sludge passages and a clear tip of the hat to bands such as Autopsy, Tragedy, Morbid Angel and Crowbar. Pre-orders are now available at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Infiltrators"

"Neuro Siege"

"Subjected To Irritants"

"Searing Wire"

"Writhe"

"Spoiled"

"Artificial Integration"

"Dismantled"

"Corroded"

"Eradicate & Replace"

"Terra Immundus"

