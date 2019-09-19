MENTAL CRUELTY Premier "Blood Altar" Music Video

Rising German slamming deathcore group, Mental Cruelty, have released a video for the track "Blood Altar", featured on the group's crushing Unique Leader debut, Inferis. Check out the clip below.

The Sky Van Hoff (Rammstein, Kreator) produced effort contains ten tracks of unrelenting, vicious, and crushing intensity and features artwork by the incredible Pedro "Lordigan" Sena (Ingested, Organectomy). Inferis demonstrates Mental Cruelty's unparalleled ability to craft some of the heaviest material imaginable and shows the group to be a force to be reckoned with in extreme metal.

Tracklisting:

"Inferis"

"Planet of Misery"

"Blood Altar"

"Tormentum"

"Priest of Damnation"

"Mundus Vult Decipi"

"Cosmic Indifference"

"God Hunt"

"Human Evisceration"

"Monocerotis"

"Blood Altar" video:

"God Hunt" guitar playthrough video: