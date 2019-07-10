MENTAL CRUELTY Release “God Hunt” Guitar Playthrough Video

Rising German slamming deathcore group Mental Cruelty have released a guitar play through for their song "God Hunt". The video shows guitarists Marvin Kessler and Dennis Passman tearing through the vicious track and demonstrates the duo's outstanding musicianship.

The track is off of the group's crushing Unique Leader debut Inferis.

Mental Cruelty will be eviscerating crowds for the first time in North America in September and October as part of this year's Bloodletting North America Tour. The trek will see the band covering a large part of the US and Canada alongside Disentomb, Visceral Disgorge, Signs of the Swarm, Organectomy, and Continuum.

The Sky Van Hoff (Rammstein, Kreator) produced effort contains ten tracks of unrelenting, vicious, and crushing intensity and features artwork by the incredible Pedro "Lordigan" Sena (Ingested, Organectomy). Inferis demonstrates Mental Cruelty's unparalleled ability to craft some of the heaviest material imaginable and shows the group to be a force to be reckoned with in extreme metal.