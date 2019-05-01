MENTAL CRUELTY Release Inferis Behind The Scenes Documentary

Karlsruhe, Germany based slamming deathcore titans Mental Cruelty have released a short film documenting the recording process for their pulverizing Unique Leader debut Inferis. The monstrous and claustrophobically brutal album will be unleashed on May 10th. 

The Sky Van Hoff (Rammstein, Kreator) produced effort contains ten tracks of unrelenting, vicious, and crushing intensity and features artwork by the incredible Pedro "Lordigan" Sena (Ingested, Organectomy). Inferis demonstrates Mental Cruelty's unparalleled ability to craft some of the heaviest material imaginable and shows the group to be a force to be reckoned with in extreme metal.

Mental Cruelty will supporting their new album Inferis with a European tour alongside Rings of Saturn, Nekrogoblikon, Left To The Wolves, and Harbinger in May and June.



