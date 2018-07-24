MENTORS - Exclusive New Interview With Legendary Kings Of Sleaze Available

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have posted a brand new exclusive interview with legendary kings of sleaze the Mentors. Read this uncut, uncensored interview on the official HPGD website here.

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions previously announced the release of the explosive split album between Chicago sickos Elbow Deep and the legendary Mentors entitled Trash Party, out August 17th on CD format. Below is the official description:

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions brings together two of the world's most offensive bands for an explosive split album of extreme debauchery! Elbow Deep return to HPGD with four new tracks of original and unique grinding death punk shock rock. Following up on last year's full length "exually Offensive, Elbow Deep pull no punches on Trash Party and present their most vicious material to date. The Mentors finally make their long awaited Horror Pain Gore Death debut with four tracks destined to make El Duce proud. The sleaze kings of rock are back and better than ever on Trash Party, dealing with important life topics such as sex, drugs, alcohol, women and even the legendary god El Duce himself. A must have release for fans of Anal Cunt, Antiseen, Birdflesh, Cocknoose, Crackhouse, Eat My Fuk, Gardy Loo, GG Allin, Gwar, Impaled, Macabre, The Meatmen, Nekrofilth, Plasmatics and Wendy O. Williams.

