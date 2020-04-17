MERCENARY Release "From The Ashes Of The Fallen" Music Video
Danish veterans of dark melodic metal, Mercenary, recently returned with their first new song in seven years, available via digital services including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.
Listen to "From The Ashes Of The Fallen" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer, and watch a music video for the song below.
The song is will be featured on Mercenary's as-yet-untitled eigth album, to be recorded in 2020.
Lineup 2020:
Martin Buus: Lead guitar
René Pedersen: Bass & vocals
Martin Nielsen: Drums
Jakob Mølbjerg: Guitar