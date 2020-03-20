MERCENARY Return With First New Music In 7 Years; "From The Ashes Of The Fallen" Digital Single Available Now; Music Video Teaser Posted

Danish veterans of dark melodic metal, Mercenary, are back with their first new song in seven years, out today on Spotify and other relevant digital portals over Europe.

Listen to "From The Ashes Of The Fallen" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.

A worldwide release and a music video featuring Mercenary's professionally filmed return to the stage in January is scheduled for April. The song is will be featured on Mercenary's as-yet-untitled eigth album, to be recorded in 2020.

The single artwork was done by Timur Khabirov. Watch a teaser for the video below:

Lineup 2020:

Martin Buus: Lead guitar

René Pedersen: Bass & vocals

Martin Nielsen: Drums

Jakob Mølbjerg: Guitar