MERCENARY Take You Behind The Scenes On "From The Ashes Of The Fallen" Single; Video

Danish veterans of dark melodic metal, Mercenary, recently returned with "From The Ashes Of The Fallen", their first new song in seven years.

A message from the band: "Check out this short but cool behind the scenes-video from the recordings of our 2020 single 'From The Ashes OF The Fallen', featuring bad lip sync, questionable subtitles and clips from rehearsal facilities and Hansen Studio!"

Listen to "From The Ashes Of The Fallen" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer, and watch a music video for the song below.

The song is will be featured on Mercenary's as-yet-untitled eighth album, to be recorded in 2020.

Lineup 2020:

Martin Buus: Lead guitar

René Pedersen: Bass & vocals

Martin Nielsen: Drums

Jakob Mølbjerg: Guitar