MERCYFUL FATE, CANDLEMASS, OPETH, ENSLAVED, SODOM And Others Confirmed For Norway's Beyond The Gates IX Festival

With Candlemass, 1349, Whoredom Rife, Hexvessel and Year Of The Goat capping off the already stacked bill, featuring bands like Mercyful Fate, Opeth, Enslaved, Heilung and Sodom, the 2020 edition of Beyond The Gates will be sure to kick things up a notch. Limited 3-day passes are on sale.

Beyond The Gates takes place August 19 - 22 in Bergen, Norway. Get tickets here.

Says festival boss, Torgrim Øyre: "Beyond The Gates 2020 is by far the biggest and most ambitious metal event in Bergen ever. Being so fortunate as to have a band like Mercyful Fate headlining the event is certainly a dream come true. The band will perform one of very few indoor shows this summer in the iconic Grieghallen, one of Norway’s most revered concert venues. This is also where legendary albums like Mayhem’s De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, Emperor’s In The Nightside Eclipse, Immortal’s Battles In The North and Enslaved’s Frost were recorded."



The festival will run for four days, each loosely based on different concepts with Heilung, Sodom, Mercyful Fate and Opeth headlining their respective days.

Øyre says: "The festival has a very diverse bill this year with all four days moving in different directions, from black metal, via alternative music and prog, as well as more traditional metal, we feel that we are branching out. Bands are going out of their way to make this a special occasion. Mercyful Fate will be joined by Candlemass, who will perform the seminal doom classic Nightfall in its entirety, and Enslaved will perform one of modern prog metals finest hours, Below The Lights. Needless to say, we are very excited indeed."

The festival will utilize three different concert venues and promises to include black metal landmark sight-seeing, signing sessions, listening parties, panels, in-depth live interviews and DJ’s - lots of events and activities that hopefully will give you a Beyond The Gates Experience that will last for a lifetime.

Full lineup:

Wednesday

USF Verftet: Heilung, Gaahls Wyrd, Me And That Man, Vemod, Year Of The Goat

Thursday

USF Verftet: Sodom, 1349, Dead Congregation, Whoredom Rife, Darvaza, Possession

Kvarteret - Terratur Possessions showcase: Drottinn - matiné show, Umbra Conscientia - matiné show

Friday

Grieghallen:, Mercyful Fate, Candlemass, Tribulation, Idle Hands

Kvarteret (club shows): Archgoat - matiné show, Djevel - matiné show, Mystik (Afterparty presented by Born For Burning)

Saturday

USF Verftet: Opeth, Enslaved, Perturbator, Hexvessel, Chapel Of Disease

Further festival details here.