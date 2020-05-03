MERCYFUL FATE Guitarist HANK SHERMANN - "I Have Been Working At Least The Last One-And-A-Half Years On New Songs"

Australia's Heavy recently caught up with Mercyful Fate guitarist Hank Shermann, who revealed that work on the band's next album has been underway for quite some time. The as-yet-untitled record is the follow-up to the 9 album from 1999.

Shermann: "I have been working at least the last one-and-a-half years on new Mercyful Fate songs, and I think there's about six or seven about to be ready. The first song has been sent to King Diamond after it's been mixed and all the guys played on the song. So, I sent the files to Joey (Vera) in Los Angeles; he did the bass, and then I sent the same files to Mike (Wead) in Stockholm; he did his solos. Now King has the first song, evaluating for the vocals to be added, and then we will rearrange certain parts to be twice as long and stuff like that."

