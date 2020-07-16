MERCYFUL FATE - KING DIAMOND 7" Action Figure Available To Pre-Order

"Come into my coven and become Lucifer's Child," says King Diamond. "We bring you the Ultimates! Figures Collection by Super7."

This made-to-order deluxe 7" highly articulated figure features King Diamond from the classic Mercyful Fate era of the early 1980s. The figure is lavishly detailed and painted and features an epic assortment of interchangeable accessories.

Pre-order yours now at this location. The figure is expected to ship in Summer 2021.