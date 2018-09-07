MERCYFUL FATE / KING DIAMOND - Rock Iconz Statues Available For Pre-Order; Video Trailer

Mercyful Friday! "Am I awake or is this just a dream? I had a nightmare, some sort of vision."

KnuckleBonz has announced the production of a series of Mercyful Fate / King Diamond Rock Iconz statues, available for pre-order now at this location.

King Diamond II (Mercyful Fate Era) Rock Iconz Statue ($149.00)

The King Diamond II (Mercyful Fate Era) Rock Iconz statue is now in production. There are only 1,984 created and sold worldwide.

All Rock Iconz statues are hand-crafted. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. The King Diamond II Rock Iconz statue is officially licensed and approved before production begins. These statues are created in 1/9 scale, making the average height of each approximately 8.5” tall and each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. This limited edition collectible is slated to ship in early 2019. There is a small chance they could have it in stock in December, but can not guarantee this as each item is hand-crafted and made with great care and attention to detail.

Mercyful Fate (Don’t Break the Oath) 3D Vinyl – Darkness Version ($299.00)

3D Vinyl captures the great album art of the last several decades and brings that to you in a statue collector series. This special “Darkness” version of Mercyful Fate (Don’t Break the Oath) 3D Vinyl is created an artistic variation of the original album art. This collectible is a limited edition; only 666 are made. Each comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, Signed by King Diamond.

Mercyful Fate (Don’t Break the Oath) 3D Vinyl – Full Color Version ($249.00)

3D Vinyl captures the great album art of the last several decades and brings that to you in a statue collector series. This full color version of Mercyful Fate (Don’t Break the Oath) 3D Vinyl is created in amazing, intricate detail to match the original album art in a 3-dimensional collectible. This collectible is a limited edition; only 1,984 are made.

A special bundle is also available at the pre-order page. Watch a video trailer below: