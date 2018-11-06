MERCYFUL FATE - Picture Disc LP Reissues Of 9, Dead Again, Into The Unknown Albums Due In December

On December 14th, Mercyful Fate will release LP reissues of the classic albums 9, Dead Again, and Into The Unknown via Metal Blade Records.

Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be purchased here.

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic Mercyful Fate albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King Diamond

9 tracklisting:

Side A

"Last Rites"

"Church Of Saint Anne"

"Sold My Soul"

"House On The Hill"

"Burn In Hell"

Side B

"The Grave"

"Insane"

"Kiss The Demon"

"Buried Alive"

"9"

Dead Again tracklisting:

Side A

"Torture (1629)"

"The Night"

"Since Forever"

Side B

"The Lady Who Cries"

"Banshee"

"Mandrake"

Side C

"Sucking Your Blood"

"Dead Again"

Side D

"Fear"

"Crossroads"

Into The Unknown tracklisting:

Side A

"Lucifer"

"The Uninvited Guest"

"The Ghost Of Change"

"Listen To The Bell"

"Fifteen Men (And A Bottle Of Rum)"

Side B

"Into The Unknown"

"Under The Spell"

"Deadtime"

"Holy Water"

"Kutulu (The Mad Arab Part Two)"