MERCYFUL FATE - Picture Disc LP Reissues Of In The Shadows, Return Of The Vampire, Time Albums Due In November

On November 16th, Mercyful Fate will release LP reissues of the classic albums In The Shadows, Return Of The Vampire, and Time via Metal Blade Records.

Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be purchased now at this location.

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic Mercyful Fate albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King Diamond

In The Shadows tracklisting:

Side A

"Egypt"

"The Bell Witch"

"The Old Oak"

"Shadows"

"A Gruesome Time"

Side B

"Thirteen Invitations"

"Room Of Golden Air"

"Legend Of The Headless Rider"

"Is That You, Melissa?"

"Return Of The Vampire...1996"

Return Of The Vampire tracklisting:

Side A

"Burning The Cross"

"Curse Of The Pharaohs"

"Return Of The Vampire"

"On A Night Of Full Moon"

Side B

"A Corpse Without Soul"

"Death Kiss"

"Leave My Soul Alone"

"M.D.A."

"You Asked For It"

Time tracklisting:

Side A

"Nightmare Be Thy Name"

"Angel Of Light"

"Witches' Dance"

"The Mad Arab"

"My Demon"

"Time"

Side B

"The Preacher"

"Lady In Black"

"Mirror"

"The Afterlife"

"Castillo del Mortes"