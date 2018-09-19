MERCYFUL FATE - Picture Disc LP Reissues Of Melissa, Don't Break Oath, The Beginning Albums Due In October

On October 12th, Mercyful Fate will release LP reissues of the classic albums Melissa, Don't Break the Oath, and The Beginning via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be purchased now at this location.

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic Mercyful Fate albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King Diamond

Melissa tracklisting:

Side A

"Evil"

"Curse Of The Pharaohs"

"Into The Coven"

"At The Sound Of The Demon Bell"

Side B

"Black Funeral"

"Satan's Fall"

"Melissa"

Don't Break The Oath tracklisting:

Side A

"A Dangerous Meeting"

"Nightmare"

"Desecration Of Souls"

"Night Of The Unborn"

Side B

"The Oath"

"Gypsy"

"Welcome Princess Of Hell"

"To One Far Away"

"Come To The Sabbath"

The Beginning tracklisting:

Side A

"Doomed By The Living Dead"

"A Corpse Without Soul"

"Nuns Have No Fun"

"Devil Eyes"

Side B

"Curse Of The Pharaohs" (BBC Radio 1 Session)

"Evil" (BBC Radio 1 Session)

"Satan's Fall" (BBC Radio 1 Session)

"Black Masses"