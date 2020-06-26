MERCYFUL FATE Release New Visualizer For Melissa Album Classic "Evil"

Mercyful Fate is streaming a new official visualizer for "Evil", taken from the classic album Melissa. Watch below:

Mercyful Fate recently released CD and LP versions of the classic albums The Beginning and Return Of The Vampire via Metal Blade Records. The vinyl editions feature spined sleeves with an insert and download card; the CDs contain a mini-LP CD-insert with a small fold-out poster.

King Diamond comments, "These are not remasters. These are the albums as they were originally done in the old days from the original production masters. They retain all the original dynamics that were captured at the time. It's very exciting to present these to fans as they were originally released."

Order your copies now at the following links: North America, Europe, UK.

See below for an overview of available formats:

The Beginning CD and LP versions:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- amber marbled vinyl (USA exclusive)

- milky clear / black haze vinyl (USA exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- fluorescent orange white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- opaque flame yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear w/ red / yellow splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- white vinyl (High Roller Records exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Return Of The Vampire CD and LP versions:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- blue smoke vinyl (USA exclusive)

- blue watercolor vinyl (USA exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- sheer violet blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- strawberry red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- sky-blue / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- blue / white split and splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)