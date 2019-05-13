MERRIMACK Announce US And Mexico Tour Dates
Black metal legion, Merrimack, have announced a handful of live performance dates in North and South American territories. The band will perform two US dates, first appearing Brooklyn, NY on May 24 before heading to Baltimore, MD for a set at Maryland Death fest on May 26. The band will then travel to Mexico for four shows throughout the country. The full itinerary is below.
May
24 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest
30 - Mexico City, MX - Gato Calavera
31 - Xalapa, MX - Rubia Morena Forum
June
1 - Guadalajara, MX - Laboratorio Cultural de Diversidad
2 - Querétaro, MX - Noisy Bar
Merrimack are touring in support of 2017's release, Omegaphilia.
(Photo - Alizée Adamek)