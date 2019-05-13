MERRIMACK Announce US And Mexico Tour Dates

Black metal legion, Merrimack, have announced a handful of live performance dates in North and South American territories. The band will perform two US dates, first appearing Brooklyn, NY on May 24 before heading to Baltimore, MD for a set at Maryland Death fest on May 26. The band will then travel to Mexico for four shows throughout the country. The full itinerary is below.

May

24 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

30 - Mexico City, MX - Gato Calavera

31 - Xalapa, MX - Rubia Morena Forum

June

1 - Guadalajara, MX - Laboratorio Cultural de Diversidad

2 - Querétaro, MX - Noisy Bar

Merrimack are touring in support of 2017's release, Omegaphilia.

(Photo - Alizée Adamek)