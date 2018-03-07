MERRIMACK Announces Limited Edition Reissue Of Ashes Of Purification Album; "Horns Defeat Thorns" Track Streaming

March 7, 2018, 8 hours ago

news black death rarities merrimack

French black metal cultists Merrimack will reissue their rare debut full-length, Ashes of Purification (2002), as a one-time reprint of 500 CDs on May 4th via Season Of Mist. The album was originally released limited to 1,000 copies

The track "Horns Defeat Thorns" is available for streaming below. More details and pre-order info coming soon.

(Photo - Alizée Adamek)

