MERRIMACK Sign To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of french black metal cultists Merrimack.



Regarding their signing, the band comments: "We are pleased to announce that Merrimack is joining the Season Of Mist roster. This is another significant step in our goal to deliver the blackest of metal, without compromising our art. Working with fellow countrymen will ensure a fruitful cooperation, and their unquestionable professionalism can be nothing but a motivation for the band to make this union last long!"

Merrimack were founded by guitarist Perversifier in 1994 with a clear vision to keep the black metal flame burning as an act of aesthetic terrorism – adamantly based in the underground as opposed to any attempts to co-opt or commercialize.



With a number of demo recordings under their belt in the mid '90s, the French gained recognition and respect in the scene for being true to their words. Following the release of three well-received full-lengths, the Parisians remained dedicated to their roots firmly lodged in dirty, grime, and fanatical passion. The band's daft combination of harsh soundscapes with epic songwriting appealed to critics and fans alike, allowing the band to embark on their celebrated first US-tour with Marduk and Nachtmystium in 2009.



Following the recording of their last album, (The Acausal Mass, 2012) at the legendary Necromorbus Studio (Watain, Destroyer 666), Merrimack embarked on a European tour with Norwegian genre icons Mayhem and accepted invitations to prestigious festivals such as Hellfest in their native France, Germany's Party-San Open Air and Summer Breeze and Montreal's Messe des Morts in Canada.



Having firmly established their black name and message around the globe, Merrimack are currently preparing to release their next milestone of extreme black metal with a malicious underground spirit this year.