MERRIMACK Streaming New Track “Cesspool Coronation”

French black metal cultists, Merrimack, are streaming the new track “Cesspool Coronation”, to be featured on their new album, Omegaphilia, out on June 9th via Season Of Mist. Listen to the new song below.

Merrimack were founded by guitarist Perversifier in 1994 with a clear vision to keep the black metal flame burning as an act of aesthetic terrorism – adamantly based in the underground as opposed to any attempts to co-opt or commercialize.

With a number of demo recordings under their belt in the mid '90s, the French gained recognition and respect in the scene for being true to their words. Following the release of three well-received full-lengths, the Parisians remained dedicated to their roots firmly lodged in dirty, grime, and fanatical passion. The band's daft combination of harsh soundscapes with epic songwriting appealed to critics and fans alike, allowing the band to embark on their celebrated first US-tour with Marduk and Nachtmystium in 2009.

Tracklisting:

“Cauterizing Cosmos”

“The Falsified Son”

“Apophatic Weaponry”

“Gutters of Pain”

“Sights in the Abysmal Lure”

“Cesspool Coronation”

“At the Vanguard of Deception”

“The Falsified Son”:

(Photo - Alizée Adamek)