MERZBOW - 25th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Of Venereology (Remastered) Coming In March; "Slave New Desart" Track Streaming

The undisputed king of Japanese noise, Merzbow, returns as the landmark album Venereology celebrates 25 tinnitus-inducing years with its inaugural vinyl pressing.

Due for release on March 1st, physical vinyl pre-orders and remastered digital downloads / streaming are available via Relapse.com here. Listen to the remastered version of “Slave New Desart” below.

Remastered by James Plotkin (Isis, Electric Wizard, Full Of Hell, etc.) and featuring reworked art, this is the most extreme recording of harsh electronic sickness you will ever own. Venereology features a second LP with more than 20 minutes of unreleased bonus material.

Tracklisting:

"Ananga-Ranga Part 1"

"Ananga-Ranga Part 2"

"Klo Ken Phantasie"

"Last Splash"

"Slave New Desart"

"TD3"

"Outtrack 1"

"Outtrack 2"

"Slave New Desart":