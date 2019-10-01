MERZBOW – Relapse Records To Reissue Remastered Edition Of Pulse Demon Album; “Woodpecker No .1” Streaming

Relapse Records is presenting a remastered reissue from the undisputed king of Japanese noise-Merzbow. Pulse Demon is one of the most celebrated releases of Masami Akita's storied 4 decade long career. Composed entirely by live noise concrete and the use of a fuzz box, Pulse Demon eschews all overdubs and studio trickery, laying Merzbow bare. What follows in these recordings is the pure essence of unfettered noise. The rawness in Pulse Demon is palpable; from this release, originally issued in 1996.

Physical vinyl pre-orders and Remastered Digital Downloads / Streaming are available via Relapse.com.

Remastered by James Plotkin (Isis, Electric Wizard, Full Of Hell) the Pulse Demon reissues features "Extract 1", a never-before released track that was recorded as part of the original "Pulse Demon" sessions.

Tracklisting:

“Woodpecker No. 1”

“Woodpecker No. 2”

“Spiral Blast”

“My Station Rock”

“Ultra Marine Blues”

“Yellow Hyper Balls”

“Tokyo Times Ten”

“Extract 1” (Bonus Track)

“Worms Plastic Earthbound”

“Woodpecker No. 1”: