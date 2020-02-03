MESHIAAK Release Official Music Video For "City Of Ghosts"

Meshiaak have released a video for "City Of Ghosts", a track from their new studio album, Mask Of All Misery, released back in November via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Miasma

"Mask Of All Misery"

"Bury The Bodies"

"City Of Ghosts"

"Face Of Stone"

"Tears That Burn The Son"

"Doves"

"In The Final Hour"

"Adrena"

"Godless"

"City Of Ghosts" video:

"Bury The Bodies" video:

Meshiaak, as well as The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste, will be supporting Testament on their North American 2020 tour. The 30-date trek will kick-off in Phoenix on April 20 and will make stops in Austin, Mexico, and Toronto before concluding in Anaheim on May 28.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet Package are available to be purchased at testamentlegions.com.

Tour dates:

April

20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

21 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

24 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

26 - Austin, TX - Emo's

28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

30 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May

2 - Mexico City, MX ^ Festival - Testament only

5 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

10 - Montreal, QC - M'Telus

11 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

15 - Columbus, OH ^ Festival - Testament only

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

22 - Portland, CA - Roseland Theater

23 - Vancouver, BC * w/o Municipal Waste

24 - Seattle, WA * w/o Municipal Waste

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling + Festival - Municipal Waste only

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

* - Municipal Waste not appearing

^ - Festival - Testament only

+ - Festival - Municipal Waste only