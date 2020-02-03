MESHIAAK Release Official Music Video For "City Of Ghosts"
February 3, 2020, 7 minutes ago
Meshiaak have released a video for "City Of Ghosts", a track from their new studio album, Mask Of All Misery, released back in November via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group. Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Miasma
"Mask Of All Misery"
"Bury The Bodies"
"City Of Ghosts"
"Face Of Stone"
"Tears That Burn The Son"
"Doves"
"In The Final Hour"
"Adrena"
"Godless"
"City Of Ghosts" video:
"Bury The Bodies" video:
Meshiaak, as well as The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste, will be supporting Testament on their North American 2020 tour. The 30-date trek will kick-off in Phoenix on April 20 and will make stops in Austin, Mexico, and Toronto before concluding in Anaheim on May 28.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet Package are available to be purchased at testamentlegions.com.
Tour dates:
April
20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
21 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
24 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
26 - Austin, TX - Emo's
28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
30 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
May
2 - Mexico City, MX ^ Festival - Testament only
5 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
10 - Montreal, QC - M'Telus
11 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
15 - Columbus, OH ^ Festival - Testament only
16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
22 - Portland, CA - Roseland Theater
23 - Vancouver, BC * w/o Municipal Waste
24 - Seattle, WA * w/o Municipal Waste
24 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling + Festival - Municipal Waste only
26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
* - Municipal Waste not appearing
^ - Festival - Testament only
+ - Festival - Municipal Waste only