MESHUGGAH Announce 2018 North American Tour With CODE ORANGE, TOOTHGRINDER

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers Meshuggah have announced their 2018 North American tour with special guests Code Orange and Toothgrinder. The tour will kick off at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC on January 23rd and make stops in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco before concluding at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 29th. Following the 6-show trek, Meshuggah will perform at the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise.

Meshuggah is touring in support of their highly acclaimed eighth studio album, The Violent Sleep Of Reason which secured the band their first Grammy nomination for “Best Metal Performance”. The album also debuted at #17 on the US Billboard Top 200 chart as well as landed at #9 on the Canadian Top Current Albums chart. Watch the music video for "Clockworks" below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, December 8th at 1 PM EST, here.

Tour dates:

January

23 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

24 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

25 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

26 - Ace OF Spades - Sacramento, CA

28 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA*

29 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

February

1-5 - 70,000 Tons Of Metal **

* no Code Orange

** Meshuggah only

(Photo - Olle Carlsson)