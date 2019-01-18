MESHUGGAH Announce Next Round Of ExclusiveVinyl Reissues; Video Trailer

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers, Meshuggah​, are releasing an exclusive collection of vinyl reissues celebrating the bands legacy. The collection offers a limited, one-time only pressing that includes re-imagined cover artwork, redesigned gatefold jackets, and audio mastered for vinyl.

Reissues for Nothing, I, Catch Thirty-Three, obZen and Koloss will be released on March 22nd via Nuclear Blast Records and are now available to pre-order here. Watch a video trailer below.

The re-designed album artwork was completed by Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for the band's 2012 release of Koloss. For the remastering of the albums, the band returned to Thomas Eberger of Stockholm Mastering who worked with the band on The Violent Sleep Of Reason which secured the band their first Grammy nomination for “Best Metal Performance".

(Photo - Olle Carlsson)