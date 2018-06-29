MESHUGGAH Drummer TOMAS HAAKE - "The Next Album Will Not Be Out Until 2020 At The Earliest"

In an interview with Hayley Leggs at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France, Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake opened up about the band's plans for touring this year and a new album. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Haake: "We'll do a few more shows now in the summer, and then we'll do probably South America in the fall. And apart from that, we don't really know at this point. But, we have to start writing at some point, so this fall or in the wintertime we'll probably start writing for the next album. But the next album will not be out until 2020 at the earliest."

