MESHUGGAH Guitarist MÅRTEN HAGSTRÖM Featured On Latest Episode Of Dudes Talking S#*t In A Truck (Video)

Meshuggah guitarist Mårten Hagström is featured on the latest installment of Dudes Talking S#*t In A Truck, presented by Zippo Encore. During the conversation with host / driver Jose Mangin, he reveals the band is planning on heading back into the studio.

Hagström: "We’re doing this US run, we've got two weeks left here in the states. We’re finishing off in Chicago at Chicago Open Air. It’s gonna be sweet. Then we've got some weeks off, and then we do festivals in August in Europe, and then we’re done with this album probably. Then it’s writing mode."

Rockpalast is streaming live video footage of Meshuggah performing at this year’s Summer Breeze Festival, which was held just outside of Dinkelsbühl, Germany from August 14th-17th.

Meshuggah’s setlist:

“Pravus”

“Born In Dissonance”

“The Hurt That Finds You First”

“Rational Gaze”

“Future Breed Machine”

“Stengah”

“Straws Pulled At Random”

“Clockworks”

“Lethargica”

“Bleed”

“Demiurge”