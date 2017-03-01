MESHUGGAH - Learn To Mix “MonstroCity” With Producer TUE MADSEN On Nail The Mix; Video

The cat's out of the bag! After weeks of keeping this month's Nail The Mix guest producer under wraps, the NTM team is honoured to announce their featured March guest - renowned Danish producer Tue Madsen - who will dissect his crushing mix of Meshuggah's "MonstroCity" with subscribers.

Throughout the past two decades, Madsen has worked with huge heavy metal artists ranging from Suicide Silence and August Burns Red to Behemoth and The Haunted. "MonstroCity" is cut from Meshuggah's massive new album, The Violent Sleep Of Reason, which was released in late 2016 and debuted at #17 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Tue Madsen will lead an exclusive livestreaming class offering a complete walkthrough of how he mixed "MonstroCity". NTM subscribers can download the multi-tracks today, then join Madsen for the livestream on March 26th. NTM will also host a Q&A chat with Madsen on March 16th at 12 PM, ET, exclusively available to subscribers.

Madsen says, "Wow, doing Nail The Mix live, with a Meshuggah song! A bit scary, but I'm also dying to tell the story of how that record was made. I think there are a lot of little details from my own favorite records that I would personally love to hear about. I am going to try and remember to share all of the stories I have about this record. I think they'll be as much stories about philosophy of recording as actual studio tricks... or maybe they don't seem like tricks to me anymore! Anyways I am looking forward to seeing you all there!"

NTM's Eyal Levi adds, "There are originators and there are followers. No band has warped minds and crushed heads the way Meshuggah has for over 25 years. This is going to go down as a career highlight for me because I've always wanted to know what was behind Meshuggah's tracks. Are they human? Are they for real? How on Earth do they actually pull this insane music off? You can find out too, this month on Nail The Mix."

Try your hand at re-mixing "MonstroCity”. Sign up for Nail The Mix and get access to the session and Tue Madsen's livestreaming mixing class.

In addition to receiving the raw multi-tracks of "MonstroCity", those who get access to March's NTM class can take part in a user-judged mix competition with major prizes from Ibanez, including a guitar and pedals! Select subscriber mixes will be chosen for airing on Nail The Mix's sister podcast, URM Podcast, as part of their MixCritMonday series.

See below for everything else you receive with a Nail The Mix subscription.

About Nail The Mix: Nail The Mix is an online school for aspiring rock and metal producers created by Joey Sturgis, Joel Wanasek and Eyal Levi - the producers behind The Devil Wears Prada, Chelsea Grin, Blessthefall, Machine Head, Monuments, Miss May I, The Black Dahlia Murder, Reflections, Born Of Osiris, Asking Alexandria and dozens more of this generation's best metal bands. Every month, NTM members will gain access to a bevy of educational resources including multi-track song files, a mix competition with prizes, a 6-8 hour live mix "fly on the wall" video stream with chat, a live Q&A webinar chat, a bonus exclusive community and a bonus subscription to the Unstoppable Recording Machine podcast.

Past sessions featured tracks from bands such as Gojira, A Day To Remember, Papa Roach, Machine Head, Periphery, Neck Deep, We Came As Romans and State Champs - and NTM is the only place in the world you'll get access to them! Learn more via the official NTM intro video below.