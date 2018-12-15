MESHUGGAH - Lost In Vegas React To "Demiurge": "It's Hard, Heavy, Creative; I Can Get Into Some Sort Of Groove With This"

Ryan and George from Lost In Vegas - who have made a name in the metal community for their unbiased reactions to the heavy side of music - have taken the plunge into the heavy side of the pool once again, taking on Meshuggah's "Demiurge" from their Koloss album. Check out the clip below.

In the clip below, Ryan and George detail their experience attending their first metal concert ever, with Mastodon and Primus being the showcased acts. It also includes a Mastodon giveway courtesy of the band.

Following are a few examples of Lost In Vegas digging deep into some rock and metal anthems / classics for the first time.