Rockpalast is streaming live video footage of Meshuggah performing at this year’s Summer Breeze Festival, which was held just outside of Dinkelsbühl, Germany from August 14th-17th.

Meshuggah’s setlist:

“Pravus”

“Born In Dissonance”

“The Hurt That Finds You First”

“Rational Gaze”

“Future Breed Machine”

“Stengah”

“Straws Pulled At Random”

“Clockworks”

“Lethargica”

“Bleed”

“Demiurge”