MESHUGGAH, SONATA ARCTICA, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018

Only seven months until 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018. Round eight of The World’s Biggest Heavy #MetalCruise will sail from Florida to Grand Turk on board the Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale near Miami, FL on Thursday, February 1st 2018 and returning on Monday, February 5th.

The first five bands performing on the boat have been confirmed, they are: Meshuggah, Sonata Arctica, Dark Tranquillity, Septicflesh, and Korpiklaani.

70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will sail its eighth voyage to Cockburn Town on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Sailing from February 1st to February 5th, 2018 on board the 154,000 ton luxury cruise ship The Independence Of The Seas.



This Caribbean dream destination is situated on Grand Turk, the largest island in the Turks and Caicos’ Islands archipelago and has a plethora of things to explore. Take a ride on a Dune Buggy Safari, ride ‘n swim on horseback, go kayaking, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, get up and close with stingrays in their natural environment, or journey to the historic Grand Turk Lighthouse! 70000 Tons Of Metal even offers the chance to explore this pristine island with your favorite Artists with their Artist Escorted Shore Excursions!



For metalheads from around the World, this life-changing event truly has no comparison... it's like everyone has an All Access backstage pass! Fans onboard 70000 Tons Of Metal get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live performances, signing sessions, intimate artist clinics, exclusive album premiere listening sessions… and that’s just the start. Sailors enjoy two full days at sea and the opportunity to mingle side-by-side with world class artists on a floating luxury resort in the middle of the Caribbean!



The artist announcements have only just begun for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018, and the on-sale dates have not yet been announced. Keep your eyes on the 70000 Tons Of Metal website and social media pages for updates.

- 70000 Tons Of Metal official website

- 70000 Tons Of Metal official Facebook page

Check out BraveWords.com's overview of the 2017 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal from Metal Tim Henderson here.