MESHUGGAH Team Up With PUCK HCKY For New Merch Collection – BraveWords Line In The Works!

PUCK HCKY, the hockey lifestyle apparel brand that loves to collaborate with awesome bands, is proud to announce and celebrate our new Meshuggah x PUCK HCKY collection. The collection features numerous custom items such as hockey jerseys, hockey hoodies, and much more.

Matt Marini, CEO of PUCK HCKY exclaimed: “We knew Meshuggah were huge hockey fans, so a collab was absolutely necessary! And they were totally on-board. I honestly feel the Meshuggah x PUCK HCKY items are some of the coolest things we've ever made!”

“It is also really cool to announce the collection via BraveWords, because we know that their fans appreciate cutting edge quality music!

“We also have a BraveWords x PUCK HCKY collection in the works, so stay tuned for that."

To celebrate the Meshuggah collaboration, PUCK HCKY is offering up a chance to win a custom Meshuggah Hockey Jersey! Simply go to this location for details and on how to enter to win!

View the Meshuggah collection

(Top photo by: Tom Couture)