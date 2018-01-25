MESHUGGAH To Play European Club Dates In June
January 25, 2018, 10 hours ago
Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers Meshuggah have announced that after an extensive tour in 2016, the band will return to Europe in June to play some select club shows. All dates are listed below.
June
5 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Akropolis
15 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
19 - Rome, Italy - Orion
20 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
23 - Besancon, France - La Rodia
Order tickets and find more tour dates here.
(Photo - Olle Carlsson)