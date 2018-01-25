MESHUGGAH To Play European Club Dates In June

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers Meshuggah have announced that after an extensive tour in 2016, the band will return to Europe in June to play some select club shows. All dates are listed below.

June

5 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Akropolis

15 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

19 - Rome, Italy - Orion

20 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

23 - Besancon, France - La Rodia

Order tickets and find more tour dates here.

(Photo - Olle Carlsson)